New Zealand’s Privacy Laws 2020 – Expert Insight

Experts Insight on the recent news regarding New Zealand’s Privacy Laws which delivers six major changes which are:

1. Reporting obligation for new privacy breach;

2. Criminal offence to access someone’s private information without entitlement (fines up to $10,000);

3. Compliance notice to businesses or organizations to comply with Privacy Act 2020;

4. Providing access to individuals whoes information is held by bsuinesses or organizations;

5. Disclosing private information of individuals sent overseas;

6. Overseas businesses or organizations doing business in New Zealand also have to comply with Privacy Act 2020 even if no physical presence.

Experts Comments