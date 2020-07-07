New Senate De-encryption Bill Jeopardizes Citizens’ Right To Privacy

228 0
Dot Your Expert Comments
Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Google LinkedIn Email

Congress is once more trying its hand at national cybersecurity regulation as Lawmakers have just advanced a new bill, the “Lawful Access to Encrypted Data Act,” which calls for an end to “warrant-proof” encryption that’s disrupted criminal investigations. This means that if passed, the bill will require tech companies to give legislators lawful access to encrypted data when requested. This new bill may open up the door for hackers and cybercriminals to gain access to encrypted data as well.

EXPERTS COMMENTS
Brent Johnson, VP InfoSec & Compliance ,  Bluefin
July 07, 2020
citizens and the public as a whole, companies must provide law enforcement a way to access encrypted data
At what point does a citizen’s right to privacy end? Strong encryption relies on the fact it is only accessible to authorized parties. The government is arguing that in order to protect children, citizens and the public as a whole, companies must provide law enforcement a way to access encrypted data… [but] It’s been proven time and again, creating backdoors within cryptography only weakens ....
[Read More >>]

If you are an expert on this topic:

Submit Your Expert Comments
In this article