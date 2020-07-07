New Senate De-encryption Bill Jeopardizes Citizens’ Right To Privacy

Congress is once more trying its hand at national cybersecurity regulation as Lawmakers have just advanced a new bill, the “Lawful Access to Encrypted Data Act,” which calls for an end to “warrant-proof” encryption that’s disrupted criminal investigations. This means that if passed, the bill will require tech companies to give legislators lawful access to encrypted data when requested. This new bill may open up the door for hackers and cybercriminals to gain access to encrypted data as well.