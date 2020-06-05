New Ransomware Targets Windows And Linux PCs With A ‘Unique’ Attack

A newly uncovered form of ransomware is going after Windows and Linux systems in what appears to be a targeted campaign, according to ZDNet. Named Tycoon after references in the code, this ransomware has been active since December 2019, and looks to be the work of cyber criminals who are highly selective in their targeting. The malware uses an uncommon deployment technique, which helps it stay hidden on compromised networks. The main targets of Tycoon are organisations in the education and software industries.

Jake Moore, Cybersecurity Specialist,  ESET
June 05, 2020
Ransomware is a cat and mouse game and always has been.
Ransomware continues to be one of the biggest cyber threats, but it can be avoided with a few simple techniques. As the malware deploys on the target machine via a phishing email, it is vital that all employees are risk averse to attachments in emails. Some protection can be added, such as opening attachments in sandboxes, but users still tend to favour the convenience of avoiding such protection. ....
