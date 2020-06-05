New Ransomware Targets Windows And Linux PCs With A ‘Unique’ Attack

A newly uncovered form of ransomware is going after Windows and Linux systems in what appears to be a targeted campaign, according to ZDNet. Named Tycoon after references in the code, this ransomware has been active since December 2019, and looks to be the work of cyber criminals who are highly selective in their targeting. The malware uses an uncommon deployment technique, which helps it stay hidden on compromised networks. The main targets of Tycoon are organisations in the education and software industries.