New Ransomware Dubbed EvilQuest Targets MacOS Users

Security researchers have discovered this week a new ransomware strain targeting macOS users. Named OSX.EvilQuest, this ransomware is different from previous macOS ransomware threats because besides encrypting the victim’s files, EvilQuest also installs a keylogger, a reverse shell, and steals cryptocurrency wallet-related files from infected hosts. “Armed with these capabilities, the attacker can main full control over an infected host,” said Patrick Wardle, Principal Security Researcher at Jamf. This means that even if victims paid, the attacker would still have access to their computer and continue to steal files and keyboard strokes.

