New Ransomware Ekans – Expert Analysis

A new type of ransomware, Ekans, has been developed and has been created to specifically target Windows systems used within industrial control systems. Below security expert provides an analysis of this new ransomware.

 

Yuki Arbel, VP of Product Management ,  Hysolate
February 05, 2020
The ability to isolate ICS from any attack vector - software, hardware or network - is key to keeping these systems safe.
Attacks on ICS that have been used in the past primarily by nation-state actors also serve in the hands of cyber-criminals. The ability to isolate ICS from any attack vector - software, hardware or network - is key to keeping these systems safe. The challenge our customers are facing is is how to comply with these guidelines, without making ICS operators' life impractical. This is even more painfu ....
Rob Fitzsimons, A Field Applications Engineer ,  Telesoft Technologies
February 04, 2020
When employees know that any link could result in malware, it may make them stop and think for that split second longer and delete.
The Ekans ransomware is another unmissable milestone in the world of malware. Targeting Windows systems used within industrial control systems, it shows that the cybercriminals are moving away from the 'spray and pray' tactic, instead putting laser focus on organisations that have a critical role in the nation’s infrastructure. This is concerning, as it means attackers are investing more time an ....
