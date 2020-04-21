New Phishing Scam Exploits COVID-19 Crisis To Spread TrickBot Malware – Comment From Security Expert

414 0
Dot Your Expert Comments
Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Google LinkedIn Email

Microsoft Security Intelligence has revealed that the TrickBot malware is being spread via a new phishing campaign that exploits the current COVID-19 crisis. The campaign offers fake virus advice and testing, installing the malware via ‘macro-laced’ malicious attachments.

EXPERTS COMMENTS
Yana Blachman, Threat Intelligence Specialist,  Venafi
April 21, 2020
SSH machine identities automate control over all manner of systems from datacentres to cloud environments.
The sad reality is that the COVID-19 situation offers even the most sophisticated APT groups the chance to execute phishing attacks that exploit the current crisis. TrickBot is no different. This sophisticated crimeware adapts quickly to the current situation and seizes the moment to ensure attack success. It’s also particularly nasty: once it’s on a user’s device, TrickBot tries to compromi ....
[Read More >>]

If you are an expert on this topic:

Dot Your Expert Comments

SUBSCRIBE to alert when new comments are posted on this news. :


In this article