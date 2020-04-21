New Phishing Scam Exploits COVID-19 Crisis To Spread TrickBot Malware – Comment From Security Expert

Microsoft Security Intelligence has revealed that the TrickBot malware is being spread via a new phishing campaign that exploits the current COVID-19 crisis. The campaign offers fake virus advice and testing, installing the malware via ‘macro-laced’ malicious attachments.

Based on Office 365 ATP data, Trickbot is the most prolific malware operation using COVID-19 themed lures. This week’s campaign uses several hundreds of unique macro-laced document attachments in emails that pose as message from a non-profit offering free COVID-19 test. pic.twitter.com/V2JcZg2kjt — Microsoft Security Intelligence (@MsftSecIntel) April 17, 2020