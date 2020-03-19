New Cyber Attacks Variants Preying On Fear Of COVID-19

Cybercriminals are exploiting anxiety and uncertainty by luring the public into malware and ransomware traps. These “Scareware” attacks will escalate as online searches increase and people work from home, moving outside of the in-built security that corporate networks offer.

Hackers are targeting people’s need for help and advice, deploying a malware strain known as Azorult.RK which poses as an app overing diagnosis support. Made up of 12 layers of malware, this malware strain was discovered by the SonicWall Capture Labs Threat Research Team on March 16th.