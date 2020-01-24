Never-Before-Seen Malware Downloader In Phishing Emails Targeting US Gov Agencies – Expert Commentary

Cybercriminals targeted a U.S. government agency with a spear-phishing campaign that leverages the increasing geopolitical relations issues surrounding North Korea to lure targets into opening malicious email attachments that contain malware strains, including a never-before-seen malware downloader, coined “Carrotball”. The fraudulent emails were sent from four different Russian email addresses to 10 unique targets.

EXPERTS COMMENTS
Alexander García-Tobar, CEO and Co-founder,  Valimail
January 24, 2020
In this incident, threat actors are using Russian email addresses to distribute documents.
The reality is, cybercriminals have become extremely adept at crafting emails that are indistinguishable from legitimate emails that recipients receive every day. In this incident, threat actors are using Russian email addresses to distribute documents that relate to the ongoing geopolitical tensions surrounding North Korea in hopes to lure victims into opening the malware-strapped documents. In m ....
