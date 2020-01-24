Never-Before-Seen Malware Downloader In Phishing Emails Targeting US Gov Agencies – Expert Commentary

Cybercriminals targeted a U.S. government agency with a spear-phishing campaign that leverages the increasing geopolitical relations issues surrounding North Korea to lure targets into opening malicious email attachments that contain malware strains, including a never-before-seen malware downloader, coined “Carrotball”. The fraudulent emails were sent from four different Russian email addresses to 10 unique targets.
