NEC Defense Contracts Info Potentially Compromised In Breach

The Japanese NEC electronics giant was the target of a cyberattack that resulted in unauthorized access to its internal network on Thursday according to information leaked to Japanese newspapers by sources close to the matter.

The electronics and information technology giant is a major contractor for Japan’s defense industry, engaged in various defense equipment projects with the Japan Self-Defense Forces (JGSDF or Jieitai), including but not limited to 3D radar, broadband multipurpose radio systems and may have leaked relevant information, Bleeping Computer reported.

Richard Bejtlich , Principal Security Strategist,  Corelight
February 03, 2020
Japanese defense contractors, and other elements of Japan's commercial sector, have been attacked for years.
In the early 2000s, defense contractors became the first non-military, non-intelligence targets of advanced persistent threats. Japanese defense contractors, and other elements of Japan's commercial sector, have been attacked for years. The company reported that the intruders enjoyed a seven month dwell time (December 2016 through June 2017), meaning they could operate at their leisure. This is fa ....
