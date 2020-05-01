Nearly 25,000 WHO Email Addresses Potentially Leaked By Conspiracy Theorist – Expert Reaction

The leak of nearly 25,000 email addresses and passwords for employees of public health organizations may be down to a US-based conspiracy theorist, it has been found. This information was dumped online and spread via Twitter, according to a report published by The Washington Post on Wednesday. After the leak was reported, the WHO said it had seen a spike in attempted hacks on its employees – but asserted that the information involved only affected one older system at the organisation.

The leaked passwords appear to form part of a larger data set, first posted on the internet in 2016. SITE Intelligence Group, an organization that tracks extremist activity around the world, have since suggested that the data may have come from someone in the US, with multiple linked social media accounts sharing views that the coronavirus pandemic was being exaggerated by public health groups and the media.