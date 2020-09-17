NCSC warns of ransomware attacks against UK universities – experts reaction

Today, the NCSC has issued an alert on ransomware attacks against the UK education sector. Cybersecurity experts reacted below.

Matt Aldridge, Principal Solutions Architect ,  Webroot
Educational institutions need to ensure they are not the low hanging fruit that makes easy pickings for cybercriminals.
It’s unsurprising that education institutions continue to be targets for cybercriminals, especially considering they can be large sprawling organisations that are hard to administer and secure. Balancing resources between their mission of educating their students and the need for cybersecurity is an ongoing challenge. For cybercriminals, now is the perfect time to cause disruption as students ....
Jamie Collier, Intelligence Analyst,  Mandiant Threat Intelligence
Ransomware groups are increasing and diversifying.
The influx of attacks against universities at the beginning of term is indicative of threat actors' ultimate aim with ransomware attacks - to maximise leverage and increase the chance of being paid. Sometimes leverage means compromising particularly sensitive data, or a particularly critical system, but sometimes it just comes down to timing. The start of term is a critical time for universities t ....
