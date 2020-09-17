NCSC warns of ransomware attacks against UK universities – experts reaction

Today, the NCSC has issued an alert on ransomware attacks against the UK education sector. Cybersecurity experts reacted below.
Jamie Collier, Intelligence Analyst, Mandiant Threat Intelligence
September 17, 2020
Ransomware groups are increasing and diversifying.
The influx of attacks against universities at the beginning of term is indicative of threat actors' ultimate aim with ransomware attacks - to maximise leverage and increase the chance of being paid. Sometimes leverage means compromising particularly sensitive data, or a particularly critical system, but sometimes it just comes down to timing. The start of term is a critical time for universities t ....The influx of attacks against universities at the beginning of term is indicative of threat actors' ultimate aim with ransomware attacks - to maximise leverage and increase the chance of being paid. Sometimes leverage means compromising particularly sensitive data, or a particularly critical system, but sometimes it just comes down to timing. The start of term is a critical time for universities trying to onboard students and their IT infrastructure being held to ransom will cause major operational issues, especially this year. This leverage makes universities an attractive target, just as retailers are attacked more during the festive season. However, the issue for universities is compounded by the fact that they have a large and complicated network - which has to account for many departments, students using their own devices, and sophisticated computing systems for research - making it difficult to enforce blanket security controls. The attack service is large and constantly evolving, which means there are more opportunities for attackers to exploit it. Moreover, the data universities hold, including valuable or sensitive research and intellectual property, as well as thousands of students' personal information, means that there is a lot at stake. While ransomware is a complex threat, mitigation must start with the basics. Universities should ensure they are patching vulnerabilities quickly, enforcing remote desktop protocols, and putting controls in place to stop phishing attacks. These are the most common entry points for ransomware. Universities also need to use threat intelligence to identify the most likely ransomware attacks they will face so they can put the correct protection measures in place. Ransomware groups are increasing and diversifying, which is why we are seeing more attacks. Only by identifying the techniques and methods of the most likely ransomware families for their region or the types of data they hold can universities be better prepared for the attacks they may face.
