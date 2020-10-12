National Cybersecurity Awareness Month: Securing Devices At Home And Work

2020 saw a major disruption in the way many work, learn, and socialise online. Our homes and businesses are more connected than ever. With more people now working from home, these two internet-connected environments are colliding on a scale we’ve never seen before, introducing a whole new set of potential vulnerabilities that users must be conscious of. Week 2 of National Cybersecurity Awareness Month will focus on steps users and organisations can take to protect internet-connected devices for both personal and professional use.