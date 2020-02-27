Multiple WordPress Plugin Vulnerabilities Actively Being Attacked – Experts Analysis

Cybercriminals are taking advantage of the recent security flaws reported recently in popular WordPress plugins and are targeting websites that still run vulnerable versions. At least two threat actors are actively attacking unpatched variants of ThemeGrill Demo Importer, Profile Builder, and Duplicator plugins which are installed on.

What the three WordPress components have in common are recent reports of a critical severity bug that could be exploited to compromise the website they run on, BleepingComputer reported.