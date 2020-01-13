According to researchers, multiple European websites for the Perricone MD anti-aging skin-care brand have been infected with scripts that steal customer payment card info when making a purchase. Two Magecart groups were competing for the credit card data on sites in the U.K., Italy, and Germany, but current evidence shows that only one exfiltrated the details successfully.
Multiple Hacking Groups Attempt To Skim Credit Cards From Perricone MD – Experts View
