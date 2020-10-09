MosaicRegressor UEFI malware defies deletion – Experts Perspective

This week, Kaspersky Labs published MosaicRegressor: Lurking in the Shadows of UEFI. The MosaicRegressor Malware Framework uses the Unified Extensible Firmware Interface — the software interface between an operating system and a platform’s firmware. It enables malware to be permanently installed on a device’s motherboard, such that neither rebooting, reinstallation of the operating system or replacement of the hard drive is effective. Experts with Gurucul and Point3 Security offer perspective.