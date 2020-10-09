This week, Kaspersky Labs published MosaicRegressor: Lurking in the Shadows of UEFI. The MosaicRegressor Malware Framework uses the Unified Extensible Firmware Interface — the software interface between an operating system and a platform’s firmware. It enables malware to be permanently installed on a device’s motherboard, such that neither rebooting, reinstallation of the operating system or replacement of the hard drive is effective. Experts with Gurucul and Point3 Security offer perspective.
MosaicRegressor UEFI malware defies deletion – Experts Perspective
This week, Kaspersky Labs published MosaicRegressor: Lurking in the Shadows of UEFI. The MosaicRegressor Malware Framework uses the Unified Extensible Firmware Interface — the software interface between an operating system and a platform’s firmware. It enables malware to be permanently installed on a device’s motherboard, such that neither rebooting, reinstallation of the operating system or replacement of the hard drive is effective. Experts with Gurucul and Point3 Security offer perspective.
If you are an expert on this topic:Submit Your Expert Comments
In this article