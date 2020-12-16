More Than 45 Million Medical Images Openly Accessible Online

The analyst team at CybelAngel, a global leader in digital risk protection, has discovered that more than 45 million medical imaging files – including X-rays and CT scans – are freely accessible on unprotected servers, in a new research report released today. The report “Full Body Exposure” is the result of a six-month investigation into Network Attached Storage (NAS) and Digital Imaging and Communications in Medicine (DICOM), the de facto standard used by healthcare professionals to send and receive medical data. The analysts discovered millions of sensitive images, including personal healthcare information (PHI), were available unencrypted and without password protection.

Experts Comments