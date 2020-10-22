Montreal’s Société De Transport De Montréal (STM) Public Transport System Hit With A RansomExx Attack

It was reported today that Montreal’s STM public transport system is the latest victim of a ransomware attack that has affected its services and online systems.

Tim Helming, Security Advocate,  DomainTools
October 22, 2020
Phishing remains the main vector through which ransomware groups are able to make their way into their targets' systems.
