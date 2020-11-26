Mobileiron Vulnerability Used By State-backed Hackers To Break Into Networks – Experts Insight

Cyber criminals are actively exploiting the vulnerabilities in mobile device managment (MDM) solutions to successfully gain access to networks across government, healthcare and other industries as reported. An alert warning is issued by UK’s National Cyber Security Center (NCSC) to warn the users that multiple actors are exploiting MobileIron Vulnerability (CVW 2020-15505). MobileIron is a provider of MDM which allows system administrator to manage the company mobile devices from the central server.

Experts Comments