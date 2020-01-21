Mitsubishi Electric Confirms Major Data Breach – Expert Commentary

Mitsubishi Electric released a statement today confirming that the company was hit by a data breach dating back to late June last year. It’s speculated that the cyberattack is linked to a Chinese cyber-espionage group, Tick (or Bronze Butler), that is well-known for targeting Japan over the past few years. The unauthorized access was tracked to a compromised employee account. Hackers were also able swipe 200 MB of files by accessing Mitsubishi Electric’s internal systems and networks.

Mitsubishi Electric discloses security breach * Main suspect: China's Tick (Bronze Butler) APT

* Breach date: June 28, 2019

* Point of origin: employee account at Chinese affiliate

