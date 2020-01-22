Microsoft Warns Attackers Are Exploiting Zero Day In Internet Explorer Scripting Engine

As reported by SC Magazine, hackers are actively exploiting a zero day vulnerability in Internet Explorer, prompting a warning from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA). “Microsoft is aware of limited targeted attacks” in a remote code execution (RCE) vulnerability [CVE-2020-0674] in the scripting engine of Internet Explorer across all versions of Windows that would let a hacker obtain the same rights as a current user, Microsoft warned Friday.