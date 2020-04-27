Microsoft Teams Has Fixed A Funny Gifs Cyber-attack Flaw- Experts Commentary

In relation to the news story that Microsoft Teams has fixed a funny Gifs cyber-attack flaw, please find below comments from experts.
EXPERTS COMMENTS
Matt Aldridge, Principal Solutions Architect , Webroot
April 27, 2020
The key message here though should be to aim for safe, steady progress on security matters.
How can organisations best deal with sort of threat? Mass remote working presents a whole new world of security challenges. So, it should come as no surprise that the number of potentially compromised organizations has more than doubled since January and now teams have been hacked. We have seen breaches, hacks, and exploits related to a lot of popular remote work platforms in the last f ....How can organisations best deal with sort of threat? Mass remote working presents a whole new world of security challenges. So, it should come as no surprise that the number of potentially compromised organizations has more than doubled since January and now teams have been hacked. We have seen breaches, hacks, and exploits related to a lot of popular remote work platforms in the last few weeks as well as new attacks on home routers. These vulnerabilities have always been there, but now that commerce is shifting to a remote model we are seeing criminals shifting their focus too. A big part of the problem is that the new remote workforce we are seeing is often poorly informed about the new security requirements needed, as they haven’t had time for training. For example, we have seen workers rushing to use the videoconferencing tool Zoom, but they are doing so without setting passwords. In a typical office network, you wouldn’t need to use an additional password for teleconferencing; but this is a simple precaution that more seasoned traveling businesspeople would know. The current, challenging situation in which we find ourselves, should give organizations a new perspective on their security posture. Particularly, rediscovering the strange network perimeter situation that is so common today. With internal access requirements competing to arbitrate access across multiple cloud providers, the heterogeneous business environment of today presents huge challenges when securing a remote organization. What are the defences? How can attacks be mitigated? The key message here though should be to aim for safe, steady progress on security matters rather than knee-jerk reactions to short term problems. Remote working policies should be reviewed, and cross checked for any security or privacy compliance risks as the user numbers scale up. Monitoring and detection will need to be improved accordingly. There will be pressure on IT teams to get more users, better, faster and more secure access into their systems remotely, but this should not come at the expense of security and cyber resilience as a whole. Focusing on staff training and on the core principles of cyber hygiene, including comprehensive patch management and backups for remote devices is critical, along with fully cloud-managed endpoint security that does not rely on a VPN, and which does not rely on signature updates. Additionally, policy enforcement via DNS can add another crucial layer of defence to protect remote workers, should they fall victim to social engineering.
