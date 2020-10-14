Microsoft take-down of Trickbot ransomware bot, Security Experts Reacted inline with Election Security

Microsoft today took actions today “to disrupt a botnet called Trickbot, one of the world’s most infamous botnets and prolific distributors of ransomware,” which “cut off key infrastructure so those operating Trickbot will no longer be able to initiate new infections or activate ransomware already dropped into computer systems… “Today’s action will protect a wide range of organizations including financial services institutions, government agencies, healthcare facilities, businesses, and universities from the various malware infections Trickbot enabled.”