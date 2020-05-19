Microsoft open-sources coronavirus threat data

In a recent blog post, Microsoft has announced that it will share its knowledge of coronavirus-related cyberthreats in a bid to help security teams identify and address new threats. Processing trillions of signals each day across identities, endpoint, cloud, applications, and email, Microsoft gains a greater visibility into a broad range of COVID-19-themed attacks – and sharing this will allow the wider security community to detect, protect, and respond to these threats. This will be made available through the Malware Information Sharing Platform (MISP), Azure Sentinel GitHub and the Microsoft Graph Security API.

Jake Moore, Cybersecurity Specialist,  ESET
May 19, 2020
This new initiative will also better protect smaller businesses, who often lack the necessary security resources.
This is an excellent move by Microsoft. In a time when cyber-attacks are more common every day, working collaboratively is the best way to protect each other, and making information open source is critical. This is not an individual war on specific targets from unique attackers. This is a global, multidirectional attack that we can only defend against by working together. This new initiative will ....
