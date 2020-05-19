Microsoft open-sources coronavirus threat data

In a recent blog post, Microsoft has announced that it will share its knowledge of coronavirus-related cyberthreats in a bid to help security teams identify and address new threats. Processing trillions of signals each day across identities, endpoint, cloud, applications, and email, Microsoft gains a greater visibility into a broad range of COVID-19-themed attacks – and sharing this will allow the wider security community to detect, protect, and respond to these threats. This will be made available through the Malware Information Sharing Platform (MISP), Azure Sentinel GitHub and the Microsoft Graph Security API.