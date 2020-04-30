Microsoft On Ransomware – Expert Comments

Cybersecurity experts from Lucy Security and Red Canary reacted to Microsoft’s blog post Ransomware groups continue to target healthcare, critical services; here’s how to reduce risk.

EXPERTS COMMENTS
Keith McCammon, Co-founder and Chief Security Officer ,  Red Canary
April 30, 2020
This underscores the need not just for better preventative controls.
Ransomware actors continue to leverage some textbook breach tactics--service and account discovery, lateral movement, and widespread infection of endpoints--to maximize the impact and profitability of their operations. This underscores the need not just for better preventative controls, but for robust detection coverage, careful investigation, and proactive hunting for threats that others controls ....
Colin Bastable, CEO ,  Lucy Security
April 30, 2020
Many IT security people regard non-IT folks as part of the problem; CISOs need to treat their colleagues as potential allies.
Microsoft is telling its customers how to use (Microsoft) technology to mitigate the attack after it has happened, and this is very sensible for a technology company. Preventing what they define as "human-operated ransomware campaigns" in the first place requires a different, holistic approach, aimed at humans, because the attacks are designed and carried out using psychology and understanding hum ....
