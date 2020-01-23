Microsoft Exposes 250M Customer Support Records On Leaky Servers – Experts Comments

Microsoft disclosed a security breach that led to the accidental exposure of around 250 million customer support and service records, some containing personally identifiable information, between 05 and 31 December 2019. The exposure was caused by a misconfigured internal customer support database, which consisted of a cluster of five Elasticsearch servers, a technology used to simplify search operations.

Ekaterina Khrustaleva, COO,  ImmuniWeb
January 23, 2020
The data is a gold mine for patient criminals aiming to breach large organizations and governments.
Assuming the data was not exploited by malicious actors as per the official statement, there is not much practical risk so far. However, it is impossible to say whether the information from this server, or other presumably existing servers, has ever been detected and stolen by cybercriminals. The absence of PII* in the dump is irrelevant here, given that technical support logs frequently expose V ....
[Read More >>]

In this article