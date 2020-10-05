Microsoft Excel spreadsheet error leads to major COVID UK stats mishap – cybersecurity experts have their say

Almost 16,000 cases of coronavirus in the UK went unreported because of a glitch caused by an Excel spreadsheet, it has been reported. Public Health England (PHE) said 15,841 daily COVID-19 cases between 25 September and 2 October had been left out of UK totals. The error has caused delays in tracking the contacts of people who tested positive. On Monday, the Press Association (PA) news agency reported that the problem was caused by a Microsoft Excel spreadsheet reaching its maximum file size.

Commenting on the news are the following cybersecurity experts: