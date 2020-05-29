Michigan State University hit By Ransomware Gang – Cybersecurity Experts Insight

Michigan State University is being targeted with ransomware, and the attackers in this case made the announcementThe operators of the NetWalker (Mailto) ransomware said that they’ve infected the university’s network and have given MSU administrators a week to pay an undisclosed ransom demand to decrypt their files. If MSU officials refuse to pay or choose to restore from backups, the ransomware gang is prepared to leak documents stolen from the university’s network on a special website the group is operating on the dark web. NetWalker operators have already published five images on the site to support their claims. These include two images showing a directory structure allegedly from the university’s network, a passport scan for a student, and two scans of Michigan State financial documents.

Colin Bastable, CEO ,  Lucy Security
May 29, 2020
The hackers have learned how valuable that approach can be in aid of their extortion.
More and more, we see that ransomware is not a technology issue per se. This is about human behavior. Exerting pressure, exploiting human weaknesses. Applying psychology to gain advantage. We have learned how the FBI leaked the dossier story, to create news, establish momentum and pressure Trump. The hackers have learned how valuable that approach can be in aid of their extortion. When you are i ....
