MGM Data Exposure – Expert Commentary From Jumio

It was announced today that MCM experienced a data exposure, leaking over 10.6 million customer's personal data on a hacking forum this week. The repercussions of this breach are beyond the initial exposure, according to Jumio CEO Robert Prigge.

EXPERTS COMMENTS

Robert Prigge, President, Jumio
February 21, 2020

It's clear we can no longer rely on personal information to grant the keys to the kingdom. The repercussions of data breaches span far beyond the initial exposure. While MGM experienced a breach last summer, personal details of 10.6 million guests exposed by that breach are being exposed almost a year later – continuing to impact those affected. As most personal information rarely changes over time, these impacted individuals are at increased risk for financial loss and account takeover for the rest of their lives. Since this information is readily available, fraudsters can easily leverage this personal data to access user accounts – everything from banking accounts to email and social media are up for grabs. It's clear we can no longer rely on personal information to grant the keys to the kingdom. Biometric authentication ensures that only the account owner is granted access, giving peace of mind that even in today's unpredictable world of data breaches, personal data remains secure and protected.
