MGM Data Exposure – Expert Commentary From Jumio

It was  announced today that MCM experienced a data exposure, leaking over 10.6 million customer’s personal data on a hacking forum this week.

The repercussions of this breach are beyond the initial exposure, according to Jumio CEO Robert Prigge.

Robert Prigge, President,  Jumio
February 21, 2020
It’s clear we can no longer rely on personal information to grant the keys to the kingdom.
The repercussions of data breaches span far beyond the initial exposure. While MGM experienced a breach last summer, personal details of 10.6 million guests exposed by that breach are being exposed almost a year later – continuing to impact those affected. As most personal information rarely changes over time, these impacted individuals are at increased risk for financial loss and account takeov ....
