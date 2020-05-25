Mathway Data Leak – Experts Commentary

A hacker has breached Mathway, a popular math solving application, from where they have stolen more than 25 million emails and passwords. The hack is the latest in a long line of security breaches carried out by a hacker going by the name of ShinyHunters, the threat actor also responsible for intrusions at Tokopedia, Wishbone, Zoosk, and others. Only emails and hashed passwords are included in this leak, but many of these are most likely to belong to children.

EXPERTS COMMENTS
Scott Gordon, CMO,  Pulse Secure
May 25, 2020
The edtech digital marketplace is being targeted for cyberattacks and should consider more progressive security controls as institutions.
The education sector is particularly vulnerable during social distancing since they need to adjust operations for millions of students and faculty throughout the United States that have been impacted by COVID-19. The edtech digital marketplace is being targeted for cyberattacks and should consider more progressive security controls as institutions, parents and students seek additional online optio ....
[Read More >>]
Robert Prigge, CEO,  Jumio
May 25, 2020
Biometric authentication (leveraging a person’s unique human traits to verify identity) ensures only the true user can access their account.
The exposure of 25 million Mathway usernames and passwords now for sale on the dark web gives fraudsters access to far more than a learning app. As consumers frequently use the same username and passwords across accounts, cybercriminals can easily use these credentials to access other user accounts including social media, banking and even insurance. Once logged in, fraudsters can change passwords ....
[Read More >>]

