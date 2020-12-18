Massive Fraud Operation Facilitated By Evil Mobile Emulator Steals Millions From Banks

Threat actors behind an ongoing worldwide mobile banking fraud campaign were able to steal millions from multiple US and EU banks, needing just a few days for each attack. To do that, the attackers used huge emulator farms that helped them access thousands of hacked accounts (compromised after phishing or malware attacks) using spoofed mobile devices. While emulators are not malicious tools, the group behind this campaign used them for malicious purposes emulating compromised devices or setting up what looked like new devices picked up by the compromised accounts’ owners.

IBM Trusteer Exposes Massive Mobile Banking Fraud Operation Facilitated by Evil Mobile Emulator Farms.



