Researchers at DomainTools recently discovered a malicious android app that claims to track COVID 19 statistics actually locks users’ phones and demands a ransom in order to restore access. The new “CovidLock” ransomware also threatens to erase victim’s contacts, photos, videos and memory, as well as leak the victim’s social media accounts if a $100 BitCoin ransom is not paid with 48 hours.

Responding to the news, the security expert commented below.