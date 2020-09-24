Luxottica (Ray-Ban, Sunglass Hut, LensCrafters etc.) Confirms cyberattack – Experts Reaction

Luxottica, the world’s largest eyewear manufacturer, confirms that it has has suffered a ransomware attack (link at bottom) that forced the company to shut down operations. Italian media reported that operations at Luxottica plants in Agordo and Sedico were disrupted due to a significant computer system failure, and employees were sent home. Also affected were Luxottica portals and company-owned brands such as Ray-Ban, Sunglass Hut, LensCrafters, EyeMed, and Pearle Vision, which were all temporarily unavailable. A Gurucul expert offers perspective. A Gurucul expert offers perspective.

EXPERTS COMMENTS
Saryu Nayyar, CEO,  Gurucul
September 24, 2020
Luxottica's environment was discovered in late 2019 and patched early in 2020.
The apparent ransomware attack against Luxottica is more concerning for the likely infection vector rather than the payload. The Citrix vulnerability (CVE-2019029781) that was most likely leveraged to access Luxottica's environment was discovered in late 2019 and patched early in 2020. It should have been patched by now, which would have protected Luxottica if this was in fact the vector. ....
In this article