Luxottica (Ray-Ban, Sunglass Hut, LensCrafters etc.) Confirms cyberattack – Experts Reaction

Luxottica, the world's largest eyewear manufacturer, confirms that it has has suffered a ransomware attack (link at bottom) that forced the company to shut down operations. Italian media reported that operations at Luxottica plants in Agordo and Sedico were disrupted due to a significant computer system failure, and employees were sent home. Also affected were Luxottica portals and company-owned brands such as Ray-Ban, Sunglass Hut, LensCrafters, EyeMed, and Pearle Vision, which were all temporarily unavailable. A Gurucul expert offers perspective.