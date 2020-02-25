Let’s Encrypt Launches Multi-perspective Domain Validation – Response From Industry Expert

Let’s Encrypt has launched multi-perspective domain validation, a new feature that aims to bolster network security by limiting the ability of cybercriminals to trick Certificate Authorities into mis-issuing certificates.

EXPERTS COMMENTS
Kevin Bocek, VP Security Strategy & Threat Intelligence,  Venafi
February 25, 2020
The only way organisations can protect themselves is by having complete visibility over all the TLS certificates.
It’s great to see Let’s Encrypt increase the level of validation they use to better demonstrate ownership and control of a domain. However, we know that tens of thousands of Let’s Encrypt certificates are used by cyber attackers every day to make their phishing attacks more credible. It’s easy for many businesses to assume that if they don’t use Let’s Encrypt certificates this isn’ ....
