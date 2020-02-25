Let’s Encrypt Launches Multi-perspective Domain Validation – Response From Industry Expert

Let’s Encrypt has launched multi-perspective domain validation, a new feature that aims to bolster network security by limiting the ability of cybercriminals to trick Certificate Authorities into mis-issuing certificates.
We are coming up on 1 *BILLION* certificates issued by the Let's Encrypt certificate authority. Each certificate, free to get, and carrying out the mission of a more privacy-respecting Web. We are 1 billion, and we have just begun. Join us! pic.twitter.com/3RqkP1yjee
— Let's Encrypt (@letsencrypt) February 21, 2020
[Read More >>]