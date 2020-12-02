Lessons Learned From PKI – Expert Insight

Public key infrastructure (PKI) is a core building block of IT in an enterprise, providing secure digital identities for people, devices, and applications. Many organizations build and deploy their own PKI to support things like data protection and network authentication. Furthermore, PKI today is expected to support new use cases like the Internet of Things (IoT), DevOps and Cloud initiatives. But, if PKI is so critical to enterprise security, then why do so many PKI deployments fail?

Experts Comments