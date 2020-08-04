Legal Expert On Reduction Of BA’s Data Breach Fine

With the news that British Airways expects to pay just £20m of its record-breaking £183m fine for its 2018 data breach, legal experts commented below.

Aman Johal, Lawyer and Director,  Your Lawyers
August 04, 2020
At Your Lawyers, we stand by our compensation action to hold British Airways to account.
The news that British Airways expects to pay just £20m of the initial intention to fine amount of £183m that was issued following their 2018 data breaches is an affront to data protection and the GDPR. The ICO’s decision last year to issue a record provisional intention to fine was a landmark decision that could set the standard for organisations and act as the candid warning that is so desper ....
