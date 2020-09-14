Leaky server exposes users of dating site network By Security Experts September 14, 2020 268 0 Dot Your Expert Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Google LinkedIn Email As reported by ZDNet, an Elasticsearch server left exposed online without a password has leaked the personal details of hundreds of thousands of users who signed up for online dating sites. EXPERTS COMMENTS Jake Moore, Cybersecurity Specialist, ESET September 14, 2020 Phishing attacks simply rely on the trust we hold in people. When data has been stolen, it is a race against time to make those affected aware of the situation so they do not become caught up in phishing scams. Companies hold a great deal of responsibility in handling our personal data, which must be guarded with the utmost protection. However, threat actors are increasingly keen to get their hands on what they can to pursue their attacks. Phishing attacks ....[Read More >>]When data has been stolen, it is a race against time to make those affected aware of the situation so they do not become caught up in phishing scams. Companies hold a great deal of responsibility in handling our personal data, which must be guarded with the utmost protection. However, threat actors are increasingly keen to get their hands on what they can to pursue their attacks. Phishing attacks simply rely on the trust we hold in people, which works better when the data in the original email has corresponding and genuine private data acting as a false verification trick. Scammers have now become experts in the field of digital impersonation, are able to manipulate their victims, and are constantly on the lookout for data breaches such as this. Verifying authentic emails has never been more important but remains your best bet in beating the fraudsters. Share Like(0) If you are an expert on this topic: Submit Your Expert Comments In this article Expert Comments
[Read More >>]