Leaky server exposes users of dating site network

As reported by ZDNet, an Elasticsearch server left exposed online without a password has leaked the personal details of hundreds of thousands of users who signed up for online dating sites.

Jake Moore, Cybersecurity Specialist,  ESET
September 14, 2020
Phishing attacks simply rely on the trust we hold in people.
When data has been stolen, it is a race against time to make those affected aware of the situation so they do not become caught up in phishing scams. Companies hold a great deal of responsibility in handling our personal data, which must be guarded with the utmost protection. However, threat actors are increasingly keen to get their hands on what they can to pursue their attacks. Phishing attacks ....
