Le Figaro Database Exposure – Expert Commentary

The Le Figaro, a French daily newspaper, exposed roughly 7.4 billion records containing personally identifiable information (PII) of reporters and employees, as well as of at least 42,000 users. The data exposed by this misconfigure could be used by fraudsters for identity theft and fraud, for credential phishing attacks. Due to the fact that there were no passwords on the server, the data was available to anyone who wanted to access it.

