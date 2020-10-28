Lazda And Eatigo Suffer Data Breach; Millions Of Account Details Sold Online

It has been reported that Lazada, one of the top e-commerce sites in South east Asia has suffered a serious data breach. 1.1 million RedMart accounts was stolen from e-commerce platform Lazada and sold online in a data breach. RedMart is a popular grocery shopping site in Singapore and was acquired by Lazada in 2016 and moved to the Lazada platform in 2019.

In addition, reports have surfaced that personal data from 2.8 million Eatigo accounts also stolen and put up for sale online, including 400,000 accounts belonging to users in Singapore. The online restaurant reservation platform said that the information stolen was from more than 18 months ago and included names, e-mail addresses and phone numbers. This came just 1 day after the Lazada breach, and both sets of information were put for sale on the same website.