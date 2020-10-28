Lazda And Eatigo Suffer Data Breach; Millions Of Account Details Sold Online

It has been reported that Lazada, one of the top e-commerce sites in South east Asia has suffered  a serious data breach. 1.1 million RedMart accounts was stolen from e-commerce platform Lazada and sold online in a data breach. RedMart is a popular grocery shopping site in Singapore and was acquired by Lazada in 2016 and moved to the Lazada platform in 2019.

In addition, reports have surfaced that personal data from 2.8 million Eatigo accounts also stolen and put up for sale online, including 400,000 accounts belonging to users in Singapore. The online restaurant reservation platform said that the information stolen was from more than 18 months ago and included names, e-mail addresses and phone numbers. This came just 1 day after the Lazada breach, and both sets of information were put for sale on the same website.

EXPERTS COMMENTS
Tim Mackey, Principal Security Strategist, Synopsys CyRC (Cybersecurity Research Center),  Synopsys
November 03, 2020
Data retention and archival processes should be part of any digital privacy and cybersecurity plan.
Data retention and archival processes should be part of any digital privacy and cybersecurity plan. While it’s reasonable to presume that attackers prefer to access current transaction information, there is always value to be found in looking at older data. This is one reason why Section 25 of PDPA exists. Businesses should look at all retained data as contributing to business risk, with perso ....
[Read More >>]
Jonathan Knudsen, Senior Security Strategist ,  Synopsys
November 03, 2020
The best you can do is recognise this reality and take steps to protect yourself.
What can ordinary people do? Consumers do not have much individual power. We would like to strongly encourage companies to be scrupulously careful about their cybersecurity, to safeguard your information as carefully as you do. In the absence of collective action, or strong legislation, consumers are mostly on their own. The best you can do is recognise this reality and take steps to protect you ....
[Read More >>]

