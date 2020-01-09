Las Vegas Data Breach Announced Amid Warnings Of Iranian Cyber Threat

A data breach in Las Vegas comes amid tensions with Iran and a warning from homeland security of quote “potentially disruptive and destructive” Iranian cyber operations.

The city released the following statement to News 3:

The city of Las Vegas experienced a cyber compromise at 4:30 a.m. PST Tuesday. The city’s Information Technologies Department is assessing the extent of the compromise. When aware of the attempt, the city immediately took steps to protect its data systems. People interfacing with the city may experience brief interruptions of service, but so far those interruptions have been minimal. The city will have a clearer picture of the extent of the compromise over the next 24 hours.

A major cybersecurity attack could harm banks, the economy, and threaten how our society functions as a whole. When it comes to preparing for cyber-attacks, he says the U.S. needs to sharpen up.