Las Vegas Data Breach Announced Amid Warnings Of Iranian Cyber Threat

A data breach in Las Vegas comes amid tensions with Iran and a warning from homeland security of quote “potentially disruptive and destructive” Iranian cyber operations.

The city released the following statement to News 3:

The city of Las Vegas experienced a cyber compromise at 4:30 a.m. PST Tuesday. The city’s Information Technologies Department is assessing the extent of the compromise. When aware of the attempt, the city immediately took steps to protect its data systems. People interfacing with the city may experience brief interruptions of service, but so far those interruptions have been minimal. The city will have a clearer picture of the extent of the compromise over the next 24 hours.

Javvad Malik, Security Awareness Advocate,  KnowBe4
January 09, 2020
Asymmetrical, hybrid cyber warfare has become a reality the last 12 months.
It's too early to know whether Iran was behind this attack - but even if we remove the Iran angle, the fact of the matter is that cybercriminals and nation state actors are not going to slow down in attacking organisations, cities, and governments. Asymmetrical, hybrid cyber warfare has become a reality the last 12 months. With practically limitless industrial targets, many not very well protected against attacks sponsored by nation-states, IT pros need to demand the budget to harden their defences and truly start applying defence-in-depth.

