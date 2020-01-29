LabCorp Exposes Thousands Of Medical Documents – Commentary

A vulnerability in LabCorp’s website that hosts the company’s internal customer relationship management system, exposed thousands (at least 10,000) of medical documents that contained names, dates of birth, Social Security numbers of patients, lab test results and diagnostic data. While the system was password-protected, the part of the website that pulls patient files from the back-end system was left exposed.

