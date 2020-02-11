Kwampirs Malware – FBI Issues Warning To US Private Sector

The FBI has sent a security alert to the US private sector highlighting a hacking campaign targeting supply chain software providers. Hackers are attempting to infect companies with the Kwampirs malware which has also been deployed in attacks against companies in the healthcare, energy, and financial sectors, and has now evolved to target companies in the ICS sector, and especially the energy sector.
“The @FBI says hackers are attempting to infect companies with the Kwampirs malware, a remote access trojan (RAT).” @ZDNet #SoftwareSupplyChain #CyberSecurity #SupplyChainCyberSecurity #Malware #RemoteAccessTrojan https://t.co/WDF659QFB9
— Christina Ayiotis (@christinayiotis) February 11, 2020
[Read More >>]