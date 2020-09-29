KPMG poll: 4 in 5 consumers would abandon a co. that’s been breached, 9 in 10 “leery” of sharing data – experts perspective

A new poll from KPMG Canada out today underscores the impacts that cyberattacks have on consumer sentiment. Among several key findings: nine in ten respondents say they’re “leery” of sharing personal data with a company that’s been breached, and more than four in five would seek to take their business elsewhere. In response, experts with Gurucul and Stealthbits offer perspective.
EXPERTS COMMENTS
Saryu Nayyar, CEO, Gurucul
September 29, 2020
Investing in adequate security upfront can reduce the losses from a breach when it happens.
Organizations need to carefully review their security stacks to stop intruders from getting in, and use contextual tools, such as behavioral analytics, to identify an attacker quickly when they do get it. Investing in adequate security upfront can reduce the losses from a breach when it happens.
