KPMG poll: 4 in 5 consumers would abandon a co. that’s been breached, 9 in 10 “leery” of sharing data – experts perspective

new poll from KPMG Canada out today underscores the impacts that cyberattacks have on consumer sentiment. Among several key findings: nine in ten respondents say they’re “leery” of sharing personal data with a company that’s been breached, and more than four in five would seek to take their business elsewhere. In response, experts with Gurucul and Stealthbits offer perspective.

Adam Laub, CMO,  STEALTHbits Technologies
September 29, 2020
Reputational damage and customer loss have long been used as talking points for those looking to convince powers.
It’s interesting to see consumers taking a more definitive stand on their expectations of corporate data security. It’s also encouraging to see them being more discerning in terms of their online activities. Reputational damage and customer loss have long been used as talking points for those looking to convince the powers that be that investment and attention is not only warranted but require ....
Saryu Nayyar, CEO,  Gurucul
September 29, 2020
Investing in adequate security upfront can reduce the losses from a breach when it happens.
The recent study by KPMG of Canadian users highlights a couple of important points. First, users are becoming more aware of their risks on-line, and have largely lost faith in on-line businesses to safeguard their data. As a result, they are becoming more careful about what they reveal and to whom. It also points out that organizations will have a hard time regaining user trust once it's lost, ....
