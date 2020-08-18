Konica Minolta ransomware attack – experts perspective

If you’re following the reports of a RansomEXX “live attacker” cyber-attack that caused a recent outage at Konica Minolta, the global provider of business printing solutions, healthcare technology, and managed IT services, here’s the perspective from an expert with Stealthbits Technologies.
EXPERTS COMMENTS
Gerrit Lansing, Field CTO, STEALTHbits Technologies
August 18, 2020
Strong protections for privileged access are now a must for everyone.
The theft of credentials and administrative privileges remains at the top of the list of techniques employed adversaries engaged in targeted operations. Every year, adversaries of less-and-less sophistication begin to adopt these techniques, exposing more sizes and types of organizations to them. Like firewalls and endpoint protection before them, strong protections for privileged access are now a ....The theft of credentials and administrative privileges remains at the top of the list of techniques employed adversaries engaged in targeted operations. Every year, adversaries of less-and-less sophistication begin to adopt these techniques, exposing more sizes and types of organizations to them. Like firewalls and endpoint protection before them, strong protections for privileged access are now a must for everyone.
