Kinomap Data Breach – Expert Commentary

It has been reported that millions of records belonging to users of a fitness technology app were exposed online for almost a month due to a misconfigured database, including a swathe of personal details. Approximately 40GB worth of information belonging to users of Kinomap, a service that creates immersive workout videos for people on rowing and cycling machines as well as treadmills, was discovered by security researchers in March. This enormous amount of data amounted to 42 million records and affected the platform’s entire user base, including people from a number of countries across the UK, Europe and the US. The data was discovered by researchers at vpnMentor as part of a web-mapping project on 16 March, with the public access to the database closed on 12 April.