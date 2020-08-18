Jack Daniel’s-Maker Suffers Ransomware Breach – Expert Comments

Bloomberg reported late Friday that US wine and spirits giant Brown-Forman has become the latest big-name brand to suffer a serious ransomware-related data breach, according to the cyber-criminals.

EXPERTS COMMENTS
Brian Higgins, Security Specialist,  Comparitech.com
August 18, 2020
Brown-Forman is stuck between a rock and a hard place right now.
It sounds like Brown-Forman have managed to avoid the full brunt of this attack and the integrity of their data remains intact. Unfortunately the confidentiality does not. Sophisticated cybercriminal organizations like REvil understand the basic elements of information security and have developed a double-whammy attack style which leaves their victims vulnerable on both fronts. They will always se ....
Paul Bischoff, Privacy Advocate,  Comparitech
August 18, 2020
I do not expect Brown-Forman to pay any ransom, because none of its data was encrypted by the ransomware.
Even if Brown-Forman were to pay the ransom, there is no guarantee that hackers wouldn't leak, sell, or use the data. I do not expect Brown-Forman to pay any ransom, because none of its data was encrypted by the ransomware. The company hasn't specified what the 1TB of stolen data actually contains, but it appears to mostly be internal data rather than customer data. ....
Tony Lambert, Intelligence Analyst,  Red Canary
August 18, 2020
The threat operates under the ransomware-as-a-service model, relying on other adversaries to gain initial access.
Sodinokibi is among the top five ransomware families that we’ve observed across our customer set this year at Red Canary. The threat operates under the ransomware-as-a-service model, relying on other adversaries to gain initial access. In this way, Sodinokibi’s initial access methods can vary from one campaign to the next, and no single preventive strategy will mitigate the threat posed by thi ....
