ISC Russia Report – CISO Comments On Cyber Attacks FacingGovernment

Today, the ISC has released its Russia Report, which found that the UK is a target for Russian disinformation and Russia carries out malicious cyber activity in order to assert itself aggressively – for example, attempting to interfere in other countries’ elections and targeting on other countries’ Critical National Infrastructure. The ISC expresses concern that there is no clear coordination of the numerous organisations across the UK intelligence community working on this issue.
EXPERTS COMMENTS
[Read More >>]