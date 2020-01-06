Iranian General Qasem Soleimani: Cyber Implications Comments From Cyber Expert

Following the news that a website operated by the U.S. government has been hacked by a group claiming to represent the government of Iran, security experts have warned that these cyber attacks could be part of Iran‘s retaliation for the US airstrike on friday that killed Revolutionary Guard General Qassem Soleimani, a top official in Iran and beloved there.

A message from the hackers left on the website read: ‘in the name of god. >>>>> Hacked By Iran Cyber Security Group HackerS … ;)<<<<<. This is only small part of Iran‘s cyber ability ! We’re always ready.’