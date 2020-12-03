iPhone Zero-click Wi-Fi Exploit Is One Of The Most Breathtaking Hacks Ever

It has been reported that Google Project Zero security researcher Ian Beer has revealed that, until May, a variety of Apple iPhones and other iOS devices were vulnerable to an incredible exploit that could let attackers remotely reboot and take complete control of their devices from a distance — including reading emails and other messages, downloading photos, and even potentially watching and listening to you through the iPhone’s microphone and camera.
Experts Comments
Dot Your Expert Comments
James Croall
December 03, 2020
Director of SAST Product ManagementSynopsys Software Integrity Group
Buffer overflows have haunted software developers for about as long as software existed.
Buffer overflows have haunted software developers for about as long as software existed. The good news is, buffer overflows can be systematically identified and eradicated early in the dev process using automated static analysis tools. But even incredibly mature organisations fall victim seemingly small mistakes that can have major repercussions. This vulnerability underscores how important it is .....Read More
Buffer overflows have haunted software developers for about as long as software existed. The good news is, buffer overflows can be systematically identified and eradicated early in the dev process using automated static analysis tools. But even incredibly mature organisations fall victim seemingly small mistakes that can have major repercussions. This vulnerability underscores how important it is for developers and AppSec teams to proactively and thoroughly test their code bugs. It’s also important to remediate issues identified during testing -- even if it's not a problem today, any given vulnerability could become a substantial issue down the road. Read Less
Dot Your Expert Comments
Only for registered and approved experts. Please register before providing comments. Register here