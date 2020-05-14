Interserve Database Hacked: Expert Insight

Outsourcing group Interserve is recovering from a cyberattack which took place over the weekend that may have seen the details of up to 100,000 people stolen. Hackers broke into a human resources database owned by the outsourcing firm, which recently helped build the Birmingham Nightingale Hospital, on May 9 and stole information on current and former Interserve employees, a company insider said.

Outsourcing giant Interserve announced late last night that it suffered a cyberattack earlier this month. I'm told hackers got into their HR database on Saturday https://t.co/YHkFe9LiHx — James Cook (@JamesLiamCook) May 13, 2020