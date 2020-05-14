Interserve Database Hacked: Expert Insight

448 0
Dot Your Expert Comments
Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Google LinkedIn Email

Outsourcing group Interserve is recovering from a cyberattack which took place over the weekend that may have seen the details of up to 100,000 people stolen. Hackers broke into a human resources database owned by the outsourcing firm, which recently helped build the Birmingham Nightingale Hospital, on May 9 and stole information on current and former Interserve employees, a company insider said.

EXPERTS COMMENTS
Samantha Humphries, Security Strategist ,  Exabeam
May 14, 2020
This is part of a broader geopolitical tension – one that seeks to undermine public confidence.
Samantha Humphries, security strategist at Exabeam: “Coming hot off the heels of a UK and US Government advisory that healthcare and medical research organisations are being targeted by malicious cyber campaigns, the incident Interserve and Bam Construct are now dealing with demonstrates that this threat is actually far more diverse. Malicious actors are clearly going beyond the hunt for valuab ....
[Read More >>]
Sam Curry, Chief Security Officer,  Cybereason
May 14, 2020
Nation state backed crime groups are well funded and most often have the resources to carry out comprehensive cyber strikes.
While specific details are scant, it is encouraging that to see Interserve working closely with the NCSC, and in all likelihood other agencies and private sector organisations, to determine how this reported breach happened and what information was compromised. Interserve's network is vast, and this attack was likely strategic and with purpose as hackers are fully aware of the treasure trove of as ....
[Read More >>]
Kelvin Murray, Senior Threat Research Analyst,  Webroot
May 14, 2020
The biggest concern here is the use of stolen data as a means to enable further attacks.
Unfortunately, health and education sectors are common targets for cybercriminals throughout Covid-19. The inherent weakness in their cybersecurity is one factor, but the value in their data is another. In this case, hospital data can be used in insurance fraud, drug prescription forgery, extortion or as a means to enable future attacks on the service or the individual victims. The sheer size and ....
[Read More >>]
Jonathan Knudsen, Senior Security Strategist ,  Synopsys
May 14, 2020
Attackers will not hesitate to take advantage of calamity.
First, every company is a software company. While Interserve is described as a construction and support service company, it relies on software to run its business. As such, its software cybersecurity posture is a key component of overall business risk. Regardless of industry, every company must take a proactive, comprehensive approach to cybersecurity to help minimise the risk of business disrupti ....
[Read More >>]
Samantha Humphries, Security Strategist ,  Exabeam
May 14, 2020
Against the most sophisticated attackers, traditional protections are often inadequate.
Coming hot off the heels of a UK and US Government advisory that healthcare and medical research organisations are being targeted by malicious cyber campaigns, the incident Interserve and Bam Construct are now dealing with demonstrates that this threat is actually far more diverse. Malicious actors are clearly going beyond the hunt for valuable intellectual property related to vaccines and resear ....
[Read More >>]
Jake Moore, Cybersecurity Specialist,  ESET
May 14, 2020
Cybercriminals will not be deterred by any morals or ethics.
Cybercriminals will not be deterred by any morals or ethics. These attacks clearly shine a light on what type of characters these threat actors really are and what they are prepared to do in order to disrupt whoever and whatever gets in their way. Although it seems this attack could have been worse, staff should remain vigilant at all times as these types of attack are clearly on the increase from ....
[Read More >>]
Niamh Vianney Muldoon, Senior Director of Trust and Security, EMEA,  OneLogin
May 14, 2020
Multi factor authentication (MFA) is currently the best method by which organisations can protect themselves from such attacks,.
A human resources database is a treasure trove of information waiting to be monetized in the eyes of malicious actors, and unfortunately hackers do not stop hacking during a crisis. The information stolen in the breach affecting outsourcing group Interserve could have contained all sorts of valuable sensitive data from names and bank details, to HR records and pension information. It is a shame t ....
[Read More >>]

If you are an expert on this topic:

Submit Your Expert Comments
In this article