It has been reported that over 200 industrial companies were affected by an info-stealing APT campaign. The victims of advanced persistent threat (APT) group mainly from South Korea but it has been reported to affect firms reside in other countries including Japan, Indonesia, Turkey, Germany and United Kingdom.
An ongoing cyberespionage campaign against industrial, engineering, and manufacturing organizations has been exposed by researchers: https://t.co/nixCsteXvH
Info-Stealing APT Campaign Attacks South Korean Industrial Companies
